Wanted woman fled from officers, still at large, Nampa Police say

The Nampa Police Department said the woman drove away Monday afternoon in a car with no license plates while officers were confirming outstanding arrest warrants.

NAMPA, Idaho — A woman wanted on three warrants for violating probation is still at large after fleeing from police officers Monday afternoon, the Nampa Police Department said late Monday night. Another person who was in the area where the pursuit started is in jail, accused of trying to hit a police officer with his motorcycle.

According to the police department, an officer on Garrity Boulevard near 39th Street saw 27-year-old Crystal Rose Pero of Middleton, recognized her, and knew she had outstanding warrants. While Nampa dispatchers were confirming the warrants, police said, officers contacted her, and that's when she drove away in a black Audi car with no license plates. Officers pursued her for a short time, then determined the conditions were not safe and terminated the chase.

People with information on Pero's whereabouts are asked to call their nearest police department or sheriff's office. Her criminal history includes felony convictions for drug possession and damaging a jail.

Two men on motorcycles had stopped in the same area from where Pero had driven off. Police said one of them started to flee and intentionally swerved at an officer who was on foot. Because the motorcyclist had come so close, nearly hitting him, according to the police department, the officer was able to push him away.

The motorcyclist lost control, dumped his bike in the parking lot, and ran away. Police stopped and arrested him after a foot chase. The Nampa Police Department has identified him as 31-year-old Jacob Wolfe Kincade Davis of Nampa. He has been booked into the Canyon County Jail on suspicion of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting and obstructing. He's also being held on a federal warrant for methamphetamine distribution.

The Nampa Police officer involved in the incident with the motorcyclist was treated at the hospital for a hand injury, then released.

Watch more Local News: