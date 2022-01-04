Nampa PD arrests three juveniles following car break-ins Monday night

The three juveniles were booked for auto burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession and curfew.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police department arrested three male juveniles after receiving a call reporting car break-ins Monday night in a subdivision close to Smith Avenue and N. Summer Breeze Street.

In a press release, Nampa PD said responding officers found multiple vehicles and mailboxes that had been broken into, with several items scattered in yards at the scene.

Officials said the caller noticed the individuals on her home camera system and officers later located the three juveniles on foot.

Nampa Police said the individuals had multiple stolen items, contraband and a firearm when located by officers.

All three juveniles admitted to the burglaries and were booked into the Canyon County Juvenile Detention Center, according to Nampa PD.

They were booked for auto burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession and curfew. Nampa PD said because the investigation is ongoing, more charges may be pending.

Nampa PD reminds the public to lock their cars and remove valuables from vehicles. Officials also recommend retrieving mail from the mailbox as soon as possible.

