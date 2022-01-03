Girl stabbed in the leg at Crossroads Middle, another student in custody

The injured student's wounds are not life-threatening, according to police.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — One girl was injured and another is in custody after a stabbing at Crossroads Middle School in Meridian.

The incident happened just before noon Monday, on the first day back from Christmas break.

Meridian Police say one girl stabbed the other in the leg with a knife brought from her home. The injured girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but her injuries are not life-threatening.

In an email to parents, Principal Joe Palaia wrote that the students "were involved in an altercation involving a knife."

"The student involved has been apprehended, medical attention is being provided to those in need, and the school building is secure as we have implemented all of our safety protocols," he wrote. "We ask our Crossroads Middle School family to remain respectful during this challenging time and keep the student receiving medical attention in your thoughts."

The names and ages of the students involved have not been released. The girl in custody will be charged with felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor possessing a weapon on school grounds, according to police.

Crossroads Middle is part of the West Ada School District and is described as an alternative school for seventh- and eighth-graders who are struggling in a traditional learning environment.

The incident remains under investigation by Meridian Police.

