Nampa man arrested after vandalizing business, damaging customer's car

Police say the man was throwing rocks at the business then fled to a nearby home and refused to come out.
Nampa police car

NAMPA, Idaho — A 43-year-old Nampa man is now in the Canyon County Jail and is facing two felony charges after police say he threw rocks at a business.

The Nampa Police Department said they received calls of a man throwing rocks on the 400 block of 12th Avenue on Tuesday. When officers arrived at the scene, the man, who would later be identified as Ventura Ahumada, had fled the scene to a residence on the 300 block of 12th Avenue.

When police tried to make contact with Ahumada, he closed the door and refused to leave the building, according to officials.

Officers eventually got into the residence and took the 43-year-old into custody, police said. 

Ahumada was booked into the Canyon County Jail and was charged with two counts of felony malicious injury to property and one misdemeanor count of resisting officers.

Felony malicious injury to property carries a maximum sentence of five years in jail while resisting officers is a maximum of one year in jail.

