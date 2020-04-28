Canyon County tactical teams converge on Caldwell property

A search warrant was served at a property on Farmway Road as part of an ongoing investigation in a stolen property case. Three people were detained for questioning.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Officers from several Canyon County police agencies converged on a property in Caldwell this morning to serve a search warrant in a stolen property case.

Around 6:30 a.m., tactical teams from the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, Caldwell Police Department, and Nampa Police Department executed a search warrant on a property in the 4400 block of Farmway Road.

Because the property was so large, multiple teams were called in to provide enough support to safely secure and search the property.

The sheriff's office says the warrant is part of an ongoing investigation relating to stolen property and other criminal activity spread across multiple jurisdictions.

Three adults have been detained for questioning.

This is one of the first time the tactical teams have worked together in a single location operation.

No other information about the investigation is being released at this time.

