Boise man charged with murder in baby boy's death

The baby's mother told KTVB the four-month-old "was loved by so many and always gave everyone a big goofy smile."

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man has been arrested after police say he fatally injured his infant son over the weekend.

Thomas B. Rowley, 22, is charged with first-degree murder and felony injury to a child.

The baby's family confirmed to KTVB that the victim is four-month-old Milo Rowley.

According to Boise Police, detectives from the Special Victims Unit were called out to the hospital Saturday after the badly-injured infant was brought in. Milo died from his injuries on Sunday.

Rowley was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail. If convicted of first-degree murder, Rowley could face up to life in prison or the death penalty.

Milo's mother, Destenee Rowley, told KTVB in a statement that her son was a "sweet and happy little boy."

"He almost always had a smile or just loved chilling and watching shows with mommy and daddy, he especially loved Glee and Frozen 2," she said in the statement. :He was loved by so many and always gave everyone a big goofy smile. He loved bath time and playing with his toy butterfly, and loved cuddles with daddy. He will forever be a light in the lives he touched.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for the baby's funeral.

Rowley is due to appear in court Monday afternoon, check back for updates.

