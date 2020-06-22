Police respond to 2 reports of shots fired in downtown Boise early Sunday morning

Officials said the reports were called in just before 3 a.m. Sunday but police could not find the suspect or any evidence that a gun was shot at either location.

BOISE, Idaho — Police are continuing to investigate two separate reports of possible shots fired in downtown Boise early Sunday morning, but no suspect in either reported shooting has been identified thus far.

Boise Police say they responded to a report of a fight and possible shots fired at 10th and Bannock streets in downtown Boise at 2:51 a.m. Sunday, officials said. When officers arrived on the scene, no one was injured.

At 2:59 a.m., police then responded to a call of shots fired near 10th and Main streets but again found no one that was injured. Police say officers took several people into custody but after the initial investigation, they could not identify a suspect. Police believe the suspect had fled the area.

Officials said there is no evidence to tie the two reported shootings together and both are still under investigation.

Police added that they could not find any evidence that a gun was fired at either location.

Anyone with information about either incident is urged to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677.

