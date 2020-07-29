Police: 'Estranged husband' arrested after body found in Mountain Home

Investigators said the suspicious death appeared to be the result of domestic violence involving an estranged husband.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — The Mountain Home Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that police say may involve an estranged husband who was arrested in Texas.

According to investigators, officers found the body inside a home in southwest Mountain Home while investigating a missing person's case.

Few details were available Tuesday evening, but police said the death appeared to be the "result of domestic violence involving an estranged husband."

A suspect in the case has been arrested in Peco, Texas and is being held on a charge of failure to report a deceased person," police said. That person was being held on $500,000 bond.

Investigators added that the couple's children were safe and were found with the suspect, whose name has not been released.

The victim also has not been publically identified.

Anyone with information on the case in encouraged to contact Detective M. Corley at (208) 587-2101.

