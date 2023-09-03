Minor shot in downtown Boise

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) is investigating a shooting that happened in downtown Boise Saturday evening as possibly gang related.
According to police, around 11p.m. a group of mostly minors, who knew each other, were hanging out around 8th St. and Main St. A fight broke out and one of the boys fired his gun in the direction of the group. A girl was shot. Police said she was taken to the hospital for minor injuries but have not released her name.
BPD said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to contact them at Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS, Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790, the “P3 Tips” app on a phone and online at www.343COPS.com.
