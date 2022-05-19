Meridian police seeking information from public on hit-and-run driver

A girl was about to use the south crosswalk of West Cherry Lane, when the driver struck her bike, causing her to fall on the ground while making a right turn.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the driver of a truck who struck a 12-year-old girl's bike, causing her to fall to the ground.

On Monday, May 16, the girl was about to use the south crosswalk of West Cherry Lane to walk across Northwest 8th Street, when the driver struck the girl's bike while making a right turn.

The vehicle is described as a white, four-door Chevrolet Silverado truck. The Chevy truck has a rolled-up, black truck bed cover and all-black specialty wheels.

According to the Meridian Police Department (MPD), the driver did not stop after hitting the bike and continued south onto Northwest 8th Street. Officials said the girl had the right of way at the time.

The girl sustained minor injuries from the hit and run incident.

Meridian Police ask anyone with information to contact them at (208) 846-7300. Reference case number 22-3069 when calling MPD.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers by leaving a tip at 343COPS.com, using the 'P3!' mobile app or calling (208) 343-COPS (2677). All three forms of contact are anonymous.

