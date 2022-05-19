Watch live: Hearing on Lori Vallow trial plans Thursday morning

The hearing set for 10 a.m. is necessary because of the "speedy trial" law. Chad Daybell waived that right; Lori Vallow did not. They're set to stand trial together.

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — A hearing is set for 10 a.m. Thursday on a motion to set a new trial date for Lori Vallow, who, along with her husband, Chad Daybell, is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of Vallow's children and Daybell's former wife, Tammy Daybell.

Vallow's and Daybell's cases are joined, but as of Thursday morning, the trial dates on the court calendar are different: Daybell's trial is scheduled to begin January 9, 2023, but Vallow's is scheduled to begin October 11, 2022. The reason: Vallow is reserving her right to a speedy trial, while Daybell has waived it. Under Idaho law, unless "good cause to the contrary is shown," a person charged with a crime must be brought to trial within six months of district court arraignment, which, for Vallow, was April 19.

Prosecutors on May 2 filed a motion asking the court to find good cause to continue Vallow's trial -- postpone it -- and move it to January. In a response to the state's motion, Vallow's defense said she understands her lawyers will have more time to prepare for trial, suggesting there are no major objections on the part of the defense.

Prosecutors have notified the court that they intend to seek the death penalty against Vallow and Daybell. Their defense teams are in the process of identifying and interviewing witnesses for the trial and the possible sentencing phase, which would take place if the couple is found guilty. The trial will take place in Ada County.

Thursday morning's hearing, before Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce in Fremont County, will be livestreamed here on KTVB.COM, KTVB Mobile and the KTVB YouTube channel.