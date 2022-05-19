Idaho's fallen officers honored at annual ceremony in Meridian

Each year in conjunction with National Police Week, Idaho's fallen officers are honored during the Idaho Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony at ISP headquarters.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Community members gathered Wednesday to remember and honor those who have fallen while in the line of duty in the Gem State.

Each year in conjunction with National Police Week, Idaho's fallen officers are honored during the Idaho Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony at the Idaho State Police (ISP) headquarters in Meridian.

As the ceremony began, law enforcement motorcycle units lined up side-by-side to watch the memorial and show their support.

"Now, please join me in silence and reflection as the names of the 74 heroes are read and the bell is sold in the memory and sacrifice of each," Nampa Police Department officer, Martin Reidy said.

One by one, those who died while in the line of duty had their name read aloud, along with what department they served for and when they died.



A bell rang after each name was read and a rose was placed at the edge of the fountain in their honor. The fallen officers' names are written on the wall behind it.

The red brick Memorial was dedicated May 15, 1998 and the ceremony has been conducted each year at the Memorial since 1995. The Memorial is designed as a five-point badge, with three sandstone boulders in the center of the star at ISP headquarters.

To watch the full one-hour ceremony recognizing the sacrifice of fallen officers in the Gem State, visit the Idaho Peace Officers' Memorial Facebook page by clicking here.

