Meridian Police: Driver of red Dodge repeatedly asked 14-year-old girl to get in his truck

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man driving a red Dodge after he repeatedly asked a 14-year-old girl to get in his truck.

The driver was last seen on April 26 near East Central Drive and South Locust Grove Road at the Park and Ride in Meridian.

Meridian Police say the man attempted to convince the 14-year-old girl to get in the Dodge multiple times at the Park and Ride around 3:50 p.m. April 26. After the girl declined to get in the vehicle, the Dodge began driving south on East Central Drive.

The man is described as having gray hair, brown eyes, a goatee and in his mid-fifties. The Meridian Police Department (MPD) says he may have information regarding a child enticement case.

A photo of the red Dodge truck is included at the top of this article.

MPD asks anyone with information to contact the department at (208) 846-7300 and to reference case number 22-2595 when calling.

The public can also anonymously contact Crime Stoppers by leaving a web tip at 343COPS.com, using the 'P3!' app or calling (208) 343-COPS (2677).

