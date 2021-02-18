Meridian police seek man who broke into a truck and used stolen bank cards more than a dozen times

Officials urge anyone with any information about the crimes or the suspect to contact the Meridian Police Department.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who was seen burglarizing a vehicle and used stolen bank cards to commit more than a dozen counts of fraud.

Police say the man was seen driving a white Ford F-150 extended cab truck after burglarizing a vehicle in Boise and used the stolen bank cards more than a dozen times in Meridian and Nampa on Jan. 24.

Officials urge anyone with any information about the crimes or the suspect to contact the Meridian Police Department over the phone at 208-846-7300 or by email at propertycrimes@meridiancity.org.

