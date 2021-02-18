Nampa police search for 2 men who bought expensive tools with stolen credit card

Police say the men bought thousands of dollars worth of tools from two businesses with a stolen credit card.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding two men who used a stolen credit card to buy thousands of dollars worth of tools.

Police announced on Thursday that two men were seen on surveillance video buying tools from two Nampa businesses with a stolen credit card.

Police did not provide details on which businesses the men were at or when they bought the tools with the stolen credit card.

Officials said one of the men in a grey hoodie has distinct tattoos on their neck and hands. He also has a long whitish goatee that hanged below his face mask.

Police added that the men left in a vehicle that was seen on surveillance video. The vehicle appears to be a four-door grey SUV.

Nampa police ask anyone who knows either of the men to contact the investigating officer at 208-468-5650. The case number is #N21-09468.

A $1,000 reward could be earned by anyone who provides information that leads to a felony arrest.

