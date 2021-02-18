Boise Police seek mountain bike-riding armed robber

Police say the man walked into a store on Broadway Avenue and told the employee he had a gun.

BOISE, Idaho — Police are asking for the public's help finding the person who robbed a store in Boise Thursday morning.

The robbery happened at 7:25 a.m. in the 2500 block of Broadway Avenue.

The man told a store employee that he had a gun, but did not display a firearm, police say. He is described as 5'6" with a stocky build and facial hair.

Police say the man rode away on a blue mountain bike after the robbery. Officers are searching the area now.

Anyone who sees the suspect is urged to call 911 immediately. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 208-343-COPS.

