Three people arrested for burglaries in Valley County

None of the men arrested live in Valley County.

VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho — Three men were arrested for burglaries in two separate instances in Valley County.

On Jan. 8 around 8 p.m. police went to a home on the 1600 block of Lick Creek Road in McCall, found the suspect at a different location and he was booked into the Valley County Jail.

On Jan. 9 at 9:30 p.m. police went to a home located, south of Cascade City, in the Gold Dust Subdivision. Two suspects were found and then also booked into the Valley County Jail.

According to police, home surveillance cameras were used in both incidents to arrest the suspects and both homes were also forcibly entered. Police added that using home surveillance cameras are an "extremely useful tool and resource."

Both incidents are still under investigation.

