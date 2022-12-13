Speculation dominates tip line one month after Moscow murders

Moscow Police spokesperson Robbie Johnson said people are calling in tips based on misinformation and not facts released by the police department.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The brutal murders of four University of Idaho students shook the small community of Moscow, Idaho.

On Nov. 13, someone stabbed and killed Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen in a house just off campus. Since their deaths, online rumors and speculation have run rampant.

“One thing that’s happening right now is people look to the rumors and speculation, and then they generate tips or things that they want to report … that may not have even occurred or not factual,” Moscow Police spokesperson Robbie Johnson said.

Because of the high volume of tips coming in, all tips are now routed to FBI’s tip line – (208) 883-7180. She said tips based on misinformation hurt the investigation because it takes valuable time away from people sifting through them.

Police still do not have a suspect or person of interest in this case. But Johnson said law enforcement continues making progress each day.

They also still believe the attack was “targeted.” Although, she said investigators do not know if the target was an individual or the house itself.

Last week, Moscow PD released a big piece of information. Investigators are looking for whoever was in a 2011-2013 white Hyundai Elantra with no license plate.

The car was seen near 1122 King Road, where the murders happened, around the time of the crime.

“That vehicle was in the right place at the right time, in those early morning hours of November 13th,” Johnson said. “So, it just stands to reason that there's some someone or people in that vehicle or someone associated with it, that could have valuable information.”

Despite receiving many tips, she said they do not “have much more information to report about the car.” Investigators are still analyzing evidence found at the house.

The FBI and Idaho State Police are still helping with the case. The FBI has 46 investigators in Moscow and throughout the U.S. There are also two Behavior Analysis Unit investigators.

There are 13 ISP investigators in Moscow and 15 uniformed troopers assisting with community patrols. ISP is also providing forensics services.

Johnson said they do not expect to cut back on the amount of resources any time soon. Last month, Gov. Brad Little announced he would provide $1 million to the investigation.

If that money runs out, Johnson said she is sure they will continue receiving adequate funding.

“I don't think this is a priority that's going to go away,” she said. “This is not something that people are going to step away from. And we know, even as a state, we need to come together and make sure we see this investigation out.”

