Moscow murders: Police asking for help identifying a white Hyundai Elantra

Detectives are interested in speaking with the drivers of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra, with an unknown license plate.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department (MPD) is now looking to speak with the person or people driving a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra, with an unknown license plate -- this is one of the most significant updates regarding a lead in the quadruple homicides that occurred on Nov. 13.

According to a press release Wednesday, MPD is asking for help identifying whoever was occupying the car that night. The release said leads have led investigators to look for additional information about a car being near the King Street home during the early morning hours of Nov. 13. Investigators believe the people or person in the car may have critical information to share.

"Your information, whether you believe it is significant or not, might be the piece of the puzzle that helps investigators solve these murders," the release said.

Moscow Police urge anyone with any information to report to the police.

