Semi-Truck fire put out by Boise, Eagle firefighters

Firefighters extinguished the semi fire on Seamans Gulch Road on Monday night, no one was injured.

Example video title will go here for this video

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Boise and Eagle firefighters put out a semi-truck fire on Seamans Gulch Road on the evening of Monday, April 24. No one was injured

According to The Boise Fire Department (BFD), when they arrived at the scene the cab was, "fully engulfed in flames."

"Crews quickly coordinated fire attack and had the fire under control in about 5 minutes," BFD posted.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

"Thankfully, the driver was able to pull the vehicle to a safe area away from any structures or vehicles and safely exit the truck. No firefighter or civilian injuries were reported. The cab of the semi-trailer was completely destroyed because of the fire," the post stated.

Watch more Local News: