Post Falls Police shoot and kill person after suspect rammed patrol cars

The North Idaho Critical Incident Task Force has been called in to investigate.

POST FALLS, Idaho — On Thursday, Dec. 29 at around 8:30 a.m., officers with the Post Falls Idaho Police were responding to a series of hit-and-run crashes. After the suspect rammed a police car and attempted to run, an officer fired shots. According to KTVB's NBC affiliate KHQ in Spokane, Idaho State Police confirmed the suspect was killed.

The shooting happened after the officers attempted to arrest the suspect on the 700 block of Spokane Street. According to police, the suspect rammed a police car and fled from the officers. After police followed the suspect, they rammed another patrol car on I-90 where the officer then shot them. No officers were shot.

According to Post Falls Police, it is a, "very fluid investigation," and they haven't released any more details. The department said all further information regarding the investigation will come from the Coeur d’ Alene Police Department.

