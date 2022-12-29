Idaho State Correctional Center's hot water boilers are broken

KTVB found that some hot water boilers have been down since Dec. 17 and inmates say they were forced to shower in ice-cold water.

IDAHO, USA — After numerous reports to KTVB by family members of people incarcerated at the Idaho State Correctional Center concerning a lack of hot water for inmates, Jeff Ray, the Idaho Department of Correction public information officer, said that there have been several maintenance issues at the facility.

"One of the three boilers that provides hot water for about 1,800 of the 2,100 residents at Idaho State Correctional Center went down Dec. 17," stated Ray in an email. "The other two boilers went down Dec. 24."

One person said that both the hot water and the heaters were broken. Another said that their husband was sick, the showers were ice cold and the roof was leaking. Yet another told KTVB that not only are the showers cold but, because of understaffing, inmates are also losing their recreational time and their one-hour allotted time in the communal dayroom.

In the email, Ray stated that one of the hot water boilers was working as of Tuesday, Dec. 27, and a second will be working today. He furthered that the third boiler should be working sometime next week.

"In the meantime, we are renting three shower trailers," Ray wrote. "Each trailer has seven to eight shower stalls each. The trailers are expected to arrive this week."

However, he did state that there are roof leaks and that some of these happen right over an inmates bunk; "When a leak occurs over a bunk, it is taken offline and the resident is moved to a different bunk until repairs can be made, stated Ray.

He added that none of the heating systems are currently down in the facility.

