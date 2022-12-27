Intermountain Gas files application to increase prices

The filing comes after the company said they filed for a price decrease in August.

IDAHO, USA — Intermountain Gas Company has just filed an interim purchased gas cost adjustment (PGA) application to raise its prices. According to a press release by Intermountain Gas, if it's approved, customers will see increases start Feb. 1, 2023. The company said that the monthly increases would be roughly 16.6%, or $8.58 for residential services and 17.9%, or $43.10 for commercial services.

"The rebounding economy, a slow ramp up of drilling activity and limited natural gas pipeline capacity are factors in increased commodity prices," said Scott Madison, executive vice president of business development and gas supply for Intermountain.

This comes after the company filed the yearly PGA in August to lower prices. KTVB previously reported on that filing. Intermountain Gas had stated that monthly prices would have lowered $1.36, or 2.5% for residential services and $4.32, or 1.8% for commercial services.

The company cited the main reason for filing is because of a big increase for the commodity price of natural gas. Intermountain Gas stated that the company has under-collected regarding costs this year and that the increase would be to, "mitigate the under-collection balance."

"Over the past several months, natural gas prices have climbed across the United States," stated the press release. "Within Intermountain's service area, high demand, lower-than-average natural gas storage levels and insufficient pipeline capacity into the region have impacted prices. Global events and an increase in liquified natural gas exports also have created strong upward pricing pressure."

Intermountain Gas does offer a "Level Pay" program where customers can pay the same amount all year to offset the months that would incur larger bills. People can see if they are eligible for the program at the Intermountain Gas website. The press release also pointed to federal and state energy assistance programs that people could go to for assistance paying their energy bills.

