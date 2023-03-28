Large drug arrest in Twin Falls

Police said the street value of the drugs seized is $1.3 million.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A large amount of drugs were seized when police pulled over a driver in Twin Falls over the weekend, according to the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office.

Police said that during a traffic stop deputies found 11.69 pounds of pure powdered fentanyl (equaling 2million lethal doses) and 2.75 pounds of black tar heroin. According to the Sheriff's office, the street worth of the drugs is $1.3 million.

They arrested the driver, a man whose name has not been released, for possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, trafficking heroin and possessing methamphetamine.

