Kuna Police investigating gunshots at house party over the weekend

The shooting occurred around the same time as a report of a fight near Deer Flat and Ten Mile in Kuna.

KUNA, Idaho — Kuna Police responded to a report of a fight at a house party in the Deer Flat and Ten Mile neighborhood in Kuna after midnight on Sunday.

When they arrived, officers found evidence of a shooting, including bullet holes in the house, however, no one was shot.

Kuna police officers interviewed people, gathered evidence from the scene, and are actively investigating the incident.

Kuna police ask anyone with information relating to the incident to call Ada County dispatch at (208) 377-6790.

