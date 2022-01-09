Idaho Department of Correction searching for man in Nampa

IDOC is searching for a Nampa Community Reentry Center resident.

NAMPA, Idaho — Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) is searching for Michael Adam Curtis, a Nampa Community Reentry Center resident who walked away from his community job.

Curtis was last seen on Sunday morning in the 4900 block of E. Franklin Blvd in Nampa, according to IDOC.

Curtis is a 37-year-old, white male. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, with hazel eyes, blonde hair, and a light complexion.

His criminal history includes convictions for forgery, grand theft, possession of controlled substances, and burglary.

IDOC asks that anyone who has information on Curtis' whereabouts should call 911.

