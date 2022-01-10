Suspect injured in shooting with Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, Coeur d'Alene Police

KCSO said shots were fired "by both the suspect and law enforcement" while trying to catch the suspect but did not say who fired the first shot.

HAYDEN, Idaho — A suspect was injured on Sunday afternoon during a shooting involving the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) and several agencies within the Coeur d'Alene Police Department (CDAPD), according to a press release from KCSO.

KSCO Lt. W. H. Klinkefus said members of KCSO and CDAPD Multi-Jurisdictional SWAT Team and Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) were trying to arrest a suspect on Sunday.

The suspect was reportedly wanted for a violent, weapons-related offense that happened on Saturday, as well as two active felony warrants.

According to KCSO, the suspect was seen inside a vehicle parked at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints parking lot on Honeysuckle Avenue in Hayden at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The suspect reportedly got out of the car and ran into a field near the church, which officers were locking down.

KCSO said shots were fired "by both the suspect and law enforcement" while trying to catch the suspect but did not say who fired the first shot.

The suspect was injured in the shooting and immediately taken to Kootenai Health after being taken into custody. Their condition is not known at this time. No officers were hurt, according to KCSO.

The shooting is currently being investigated. The suspect's name has not been released but will be at a later time.