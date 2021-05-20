Judge rules Idaho teen will face murder charge as adult

Police say 16-year-old Demetri X. Ewing and his father broke into a home and shot a man earlier this year.

LEWISTON, Idaho — A judge has ordered that a 16-year-old boy stand trial as an adult on a murder charge after police believe he was involved in a home invasion and fatal shooting in Lewiston earlier this year.

The Lewiston Tribune reported Wednesday that Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans said Tuesday that there was probable cause to believe Demetri X. Ewing was one of the two people who broke into a Lewiston home on Jan. 8, shot Samuel Johns, then returned to a motel.

Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam made the same determination last week for Ewing’s 43-year-old father, Clyde K. Ewing.

The older Ewing is being held in Asotin County Jail, while his son was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center, according to police. Both suspects are held without bond.

Investigators previously said the pair are believed to have traveled by bicycle from Clarkston, Washington into Lewiston before the killing. Anyone who saw them or has information is asked to contact law enforcement.

