Kuna murderer sent back to prison for trying to strangle woman

Gary Hawkins was on parole for the 1986 slaying of an elderly Lewiston woman when the attack happened.

BOISE, Idaho — A Kuna man who previously served time for first-degree murder is headed back to prison for an attack on a woman in 2019.

Gary Hawkins, 52, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years behind bars - the maximum punishment for attempted strangulation.

Hawkins was arrested in September 2019 for trying to choke the woman several times inside a car. The woman survived the attack and told police what happened.

“I want to thank the victim for her courage in coming forward to report this serious crime,” said Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts. “Thank you also to the Boise Police Department for their thorough investigation.”

Hawkins was on parole in the murder case when the assault happened. According to court documents, he was sentenced to life in prison for bludgeoning an elderly woman to death after breaking into her Lewiston home in 1986. Hawkins was 17 at the time of the slaying but was charged as an adult.

The Lewiston Tribune reports that the inmate was released on parole after serving 18 years in that case. Hawkins' new arrest and conviction could trigger the revocation of his parole, meaning he could face serving the remainder of the life sentence in the original murder case.

In addition to the prison time, Hawkins has been ordered to have no contact with the strangulation victim for 30 years.

