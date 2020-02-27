Jerome woman sentenced to up to 14 years for dairy theft

Stephanie Wells must serve three years in prison before she is eligible for parole.

GOODING, Idaho — A Jerome woman has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for stealing more than $660,000 from a southern Idaho dairy.

The Times-News reports 35-year-old Stephanie Wells will be eligible for parole after three years.

She pleaded guilty to five counts of grand theft in November.

Prosecutors said Wells was working as Box Canyon Dairy's chief financial officer and accountant when she used company checks to pay credit card bills and falsified payments for a loan she had with the company.

