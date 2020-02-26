Lori Vallow waives extradition to Idaho, bond remains at $5 million

Vallow appeared in a Kauai courtroom Wednesday afternoon.

BOISE, Idaho — Lori Vallow, the mother of two missing Rexburg kids was back in a Hawaii courtroom Wendesday afternoon.

Her defense team was arguing to significantly lower the $5 million bond.

We had two big things happen.

First, this is the second time Lori and her defense team have asked to lower bail.

In her initial court appearance last Friday, her lawyers asked for a $10,000 bond.

The judge ended up denying it and left it at $5 million.

Today, it was second verse same as the first.

Lori was asking bail be lowered to $100,000.

The prosecution urged the judge to leave bail at $5 million because Lori is a serious flight risk.



He also told the court she has a history of ignoring court orders, including violating terms of child visitation rights with one of her ex-husbands in 2011. (See that document below.)



She also ignored a court order in January of this year to show her children to Idaho law enforcement.



"She is not a flight risk just because the state of Idaho decided to file charges against her after an already previously planned move."



That was Lori's defense lawyer who refuted those claims, arguing Lori is not a flight risk, especially because she has an expired passport.

He also argued the state of Hawaii should set the bail amount, not the warrant from Idaho.

And their final argument was that her hearing last Friday was meant to be more of a "notice of intent," not a hearing to set bail.

Ultimately, the judge stuck with her ruling from last Friday and left bail at $5 million.

Here's the second major thing that happened. After that bail reduction was denied, Lori decided to waive her extradition hearing.



That means she is voluntarily and willingly coming back to Idaho.



She will be sent back as soon as authorities from Idaho are able to go and get her.

This also means her hearing set for next week on March 2nd will no longer take place.

Also new today, court records show Madison County has issued four subpoenas in connection to the children's disappearance.



They are addressed to the Madison County School District, Kennedy Elementary School in Rexburg, and the owners of a Kauai beach resort and rental property in which Lori Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell stayed.



The documents include requests for things like Kennedy Elementary discipline records and attendance records, as well as billing and reservation records for the resort.

The subpoenas ask property owners and school officials to appear with the records at a March 9th hearing in Madison County.

