Boise bank robbery suspect arrested in Oregon

Jeffery Merrese was arrested at an Ontario motel on Wednesday. He is now awaiting extradition to Idaho.
Credit: Malheur County Jail
Booking photo of Jeffery Marrese.

BOISE, Idaho — A 57-year-old man accused of robbing a Boise bank earlier this week has been arrested at an Ontario motel.

The robbery happened Monday afternoon at a US Bank branch on Vista Avenue. The suspect demanded money from an employee and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to Boise police, investigators received several tips from the public identifying the suspect as Jeffrey Marrese of Ontario as the suspect.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and, with the help of Oregon law enforcement, arrested Marrese at an Ontario motel on Wednesday.

He was booked into the Malheur County Jail where he is now awaiting extradition to Idaho. A court date for an extradition hearing has not yet been set.

Credit: Boise Police Department
Surveillance photo provided by Boise police shows the suspect in the robbery of a U.S. Bank branch on Vista Avenue on Monday, February 24, 2020.

