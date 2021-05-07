Idaho man gets prison in shooting outside Ontario restaurant

Jaime Anthony Escobedo, 42, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and eluding police.

ONTARIO, Ore. — A Fruitland man has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting another man during a fight at a restaurant in Ontario.

Jaime Anthony Escobedo, 42, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and eluding police.

The shooting happened Nov. 19, 2018 in the parking lot of the Los Potrillos restaurant on Northwest 1st Street. Investigators say Escobedo shot 38-year-old Larry Fuentes Jr. of Portland after an argument inside the restaurant escalated. Fuentes died from his wounds.

Police arrived at the restaurant in time to see Escobedo driving away in a Ford pickup. Escobedo led officers on a chase over the Oregon-Idaho border, through Canyon County and into Payette County before law enforcement was able to stop the truck and take him into custody.

"Outstanding coordination between multiple law enforcement agencies involved in the pursuit, including professional use of tactical driving techniques by Nyssa police officers, resulted in the apprehension of defendant without injury to members of the public or himself, without resorting to the use of deadly force," the Malheur County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Escobedo must serve at least 10 years of the 20-year sentence before he will become eligible for a maximum of two years reduction on the remaining 10 years.

Watch more crime news: