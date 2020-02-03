Garden City man arrested for domestic battery and driving into a police car

The 40-year-old man faces felony charges of domestic battery and assaulting an officer.

BOISE, Idaho — A Garden City man was booked into the Ada County Jail on Sunday after police say he fled from officers and drove into a patrol car.

Police received calls of a domestic disturbance at a home on the 400 block of East 46th Street in Garden City at about 7:20 p.m. Sunday, according to Garden City Police Chief Rick Allen. Before police arrived, however, officers learned that suspect had fled the scene.

Officers soon found 40-year-old Charles Cortez near the crime scene and tried to pull him over for a traffic stop. Police say Cortez then drove off and intentionally crashed into a patrol car during a brief chase. He then drove his car into another car that belonged to the domestic violence victim.

When police got to Cortez, officers found that he was highly intoxicated, according to officials.

No one was injured in either of the crashes.

Cortez was booked into the Ada County Jail on felony charges of domestic battery, assault on law enforcement, and fleeing from police. He also faces misdemeanor charges of DUI and leaving the scene of a crash.

