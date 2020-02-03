Police: Man murdered at Ontario marijuana dispensary

Investigators are still trying to find a motive for the murder but said the attack could possibly be gang-related.

BOISE, Idaho — Police are investigating a murder at an Ontario marijuana dispensary that happened on Sunday afternoon.

The murder happened at Burnt River Farms and the Ontario Police Department is handling the investigation, according to Malheur County Attorney David Goldthorpe.

The owner of Burnt River Farms, Shawn McKay, told KTVB that two male customers came into the store at the same time but left separately and began fighting outside the business in the parking lot.

McKay said the fight happened at about 2:30 p.m.

The victim died outside of the dispensary's front doors, according to McKay.

Ontario police said officers arrived at the scene and found a Hispanic male laying on the sidewalk next to business with a stab wound to his upper body.

Police attempted to perform life-saving measures on the man but died from his injuries at the scene, according to investigators.

The Ontario Police Department is currently withholding the victim's name at this time.

After an initial investigation, police learned that two Hispanic men and the victim had a verbal argument inside the dispensary before the attack, police said.

Investigators are still trying to find a motive for the murder but said the attack could possibly be gang-related.

Ontario police announced that one person of interest is currently in custody in Idaho and another person of interest has turned themselves in.

