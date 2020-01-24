E. Idaho man sentenced to prison for severe beating of truck driver

Stormy Ray Adakai demanded money and struck the victim repeatedly with rocks, officials said.

POCATELLO, Idaho — A 24-year-old Fort Hall man will spend 57 months in federal prison for severely beating a truck driver at a truck stop.

Stormy Ray Adakai pleaded guilty in October to a charge of assault resulting in serious bodily injury, stemming from the September 2018 attack.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Adakai assaulted a truck driver who had been sleeping in the cab of his truck at a gas station near the Fort Hall Casino. Adakai demanded money and struck the victim repeatedly with rocks, officials said.

The victim suffered serious injuries including a broken nose, a broken orbital (eye) bone and a brain hemorrhage. Officials said the victim also had seizures as a result of the brain hemorrhage.

Police later arrested Adakai after a witness found him lying the floor of a home covered in blood and with scratches on his face. Prosecutors said Adakai told the witness that he had beat up a trucker and had used rocks to assault the man.

Adakai later confessed to crime during police questioning, admitting that he was intoxicated at the time and wanted money from the victim.

In addition to the prison time, Adakai was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

