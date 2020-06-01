BOISE, Idaho — A man is in custody after police said he fled from officers that were attempting to arrest him on a felony warrant.

Boise Police say the man, whose identity has not yet been released, fled from police in a vehicle before he crashed into a utility box, then officers chased the man on foot when they arrived at the scene.

While he was evading police, he carjacked an occupied car and used to the car to drive into a police officer, according to officials.

The officer was taken to the hospital with injuries that don't appear to be life-threatening, police said.

Officials said the incident happened at about 12:15 p.m. Monday in the area of State and Fargo Streets in Boise.

Officials have not released what the man had a felony warrant out for.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is made available.

RELATED: Police: Trespassers arrested in Meridian had drugs, forged checks

Man in custody after running police, crashing one car, carjacking and crashing another

RELATED: Caldwell robbery suspects arrested in Baker City

RELATED: Cameras catch fraud and theft suspects in Boise, Meridian, Caldwell

Watch more crime news:

See the latest Treasure Valley crime news in our YouTube playlist:

RELATED: 2 people arrested in Lemhi County after police find guns, meth, marijuana, and stolen property in man's home

RELATED: Nampa Police: Two suspects in custody after 15-year-old shot in leg