POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) - A federal grand jury in eastern Idaho has indicted a Fort Hall man following the beating of a trucker from Missouri at a truck stop.

U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis in a statement Tuesday says the grand jury sitting in Pocatello indicted 23-year-old Stormy Ray Adakai on one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Amos Phillips of Camdenton was sleeping inside his cab at a Fort Hall truck stop on Sept. 2. Someone broke in, demanded money and beat Phillips with rocks in his fists.

Fort Hall Police Chief Pat Teton says an investigation found Adakai that day showed up at a residence with blood on his clothes and told a witness he assaulted a truck driver with a rock.

It's not clear if Adakai has an attorney.

