Man who killed Nampa roommate sentenced to 48 years in prison

CALDWELL, Idaho — A Pennsylvania man who was living in Nampa when he shot and killed his roommate in September 2021 has been sentenced for voluntary manslaughter, grand theft and destruction of evidence.

District Judge Gene A. Petty on Wednesday sentenced Christopher J. Williams, 21, to 15 years fixed for voluntary manslaughter for the death of 22-year-old James Chantz; also, 3 years fixed plus 25 years indeterminate for two counts of grand theft; and 5 years indeterminate for destruction of evidence.

The total unified sentence is 48 years in prison, which includes 18 years before Williams becomes eligible for possible parole. Williams is also ordered to pay a $5,000 civil penalty to Chantz's family, plus court costs and to reimburse his public defender.

Police reports state Williams and Chantz, who were living together at the time of Chantz's death, got into a fight on Sept. 16, 2021, after Chantz told Williams he needed to pack up his stuff and leave the apartment. Williams told police the two got into a struggle after Chantz pulled a gun on him. Williams wrestled the gun away from Chantz and fired three times. One of the shots hit Chantz in the head. According to police, Williams stole Chantz's truck and used his debit cards multiple times in Nampa and Bliss. Williams was arrested later that night in Utah after a police pursuit. Multiple parties had reported him for possible DUI while driving the truck stolen from Chantz.

Williams was originally charged with second-degree murder, but pleaded guilty in May 2022 to voluntary manslaughter, two counts of grand theft and destruction of evidence.

