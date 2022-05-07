'We love you Grimey': Boise State Broncos mourn the loss of Greg Grimes

DeMarcus Lawrence, Andy Avalos, Shea McClellin and other members of the Boise State football community share heartfelt messages following the loss of Greg Grimes.

BOISE, Idaho — Current and former Boise State players and coaches are sharing their heartfelt messages following the tragic loss of Greg Grimes, who was killed in a shooting in Sacramento early Monday morning.

Grimes played defensive line for the Broncos from 2008 to 2012. Before Boise State, Grimes graduated from Inderkum High School near Sacramento. He returned to his alma mater as an assistant coach with Inderkum's football team in 2017.

Sacramento Police said four other people were injured in the shooting, which occurred around 2 a.m. local time. Grimes was 31 years old.

Boise State head coach Andy Avalos was one of several former Bronco players to take to social media to honor Grimes. Avalos, who was an assistant coach during Grimes's senior season, tweeted the following statement Monday:

"I, and the entire Boise State football family, are saddened to learn about the passing of Greg Grimes. I was fortunate to coach him during his senior season. He was a member of the brotherhood who is gone way too soon. He will be missed."

Several of Grimes former Boise State teammates posted tributes as well. Dallas Cowboys defensive end and former Bronco standout DeMarcus Lawrence shared an emotional message on Twitter Tuesday, along with pictures of him and Grimes side-by-side on The Blue.

We lost my brother Greg Grimes this past weekend to an act of senseless gun violence. My family and I hurt for his family and son Ace, for his friends & former teammates, & especially for the young men he no longer gets to mentor like he mentored me when I got to Boise. pic.twitter.com/OG4ZVuFaxb — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) July 5, 2022

"Times like these we realize just how important role models & leaders are & we lost a great one that was making a difference," Lawrence also wrote. "I pray for healing for everyone around him that knew him the way I did. We love you Grimey. RIP King."

Former Bronco player and current member of the Boise State staff, Kharyee Marshall, tweeted "Rest Easy Big Dog." Marshall and Grimes played on the Broncos' defensive line together from 2009 to 2012.

Aaron Burks, who played wide receiver at Boise State at the same time as Grimes, said "Fly High Greg" in a tweet Monday afternoon.

Inderkum head coach Reginald Harris also took to Twitter Monday following the news out of Sacramento, saying "our Tiger Family has suffered a tremendous loss."

"We come together as we mourn the passing of player, coach, mentor, son, and father Greg Grimes. My prayers goes out to his family through this difficult time," Harris wrote.

The Sacramento community is holding a candlelight vigil for Grimes Tuesday evening at Inderkum High School:

A candlelight community vigil in memory of Inderkum High School assistant football coach Greg Najee Grimes has been scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 5 at Inderkum High School, 2500 New Market Drive. @AngeliqueAshby @NatomasUSD @AthleticsNusd @Inderkum_FB @CoachTTMP pic.twitter.com/tF5lsApmdz — The Natomas Buzz (@natomasbuzz) July 5, 2022

Brittany Hope, a reporter with KCRA in Sacramento, shared a photo of a memorial downtown for Grimes on Twitter Monday. Two blue 'G' balloons can be seen downtown Sacramento:

A memorial has been set up in Downtown #Sacramento for 31-year-old Greg Najee Grimes by his friends and loved ones 🙏 He was shot and killed last night outside Mix Downtown Nightclub, where @SacPolice say four other people were shot and injured. @kcranews pic.twitter.com/nyYrQsK1gW — Brittany Hope (@BrittanyKCRA) July 5, 2022

More comments on Grimes' passing from members of the Boise State community are included below:

Rest in paradise Greg Grimes. pic.twitter.com/UR1XsQiTsY — Aaron Tevis (@AaronTevis) July 4, 2022

I’m so hurt. R.I.P. Greg Grimes. I love you! Always have, always will! pic.twitter.com/eaM0BbqrFU — Thomas Byrd (@Glory2God_) July 5, 2022

Prayers to family, friends and our Broncos 🙏🏼 https://t.co/ePTlJEcweN — Jeramiah Dickey (@JeramiahDickey) July 4, 2022