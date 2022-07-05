Nampa man sentenced to prison for murder of active-duty Marine in 2020

Devon Arnold was sentenced up to 40 years for murder of 20-year-old active-duty Marine Lance Cpl. Davis Mosqueda in December 2020.

BOISE, Idaho — On July 1, 22-year-old Devon Arnold was sentenced to prison for the murder of 20-year-old active-duty Marine Lance Cpl. Davis Mosqueda in December 2020.

Ada County District Judge Patrick Miller sentenced Arnold to 40 years in prison, with 15 years fixed before being eligible for parole.

On December 30, 2020, Mosqueda, who was stationed in Washington D.C., had flown into Boise days earlier to spend the holidays with his mother and other relatives. He was leaving an apartment near Fairview Avenue and Cloverdale Road just after 1 a.m. to check on a friend who was talking to Arnold.

Arnold approached Mosqueda in the parking lot and shot him four times. Mosqueda was unarmed.

Mosqueda was rushed to Saint Alphonsus but did not survive.

Arnold was taken into custody at the scene and has been held without bail in the Ada County Jail since the shooting. The victim's mother, Monica Mouw, described her son as a big-hearted and loyal person who pushed those around him to be better.

"I want to extend my deepest condolences to Mr. Mosqueda's family and friends," said Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts. "Thank you to the Boise Police detectives who worked tirelessly on this case."

Watch more crime news:

See the latest Treasure Valley crime news in our YouTube playlist: