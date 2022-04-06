2 in custody after chase, shooting on I-84

Idaho State Police say shots were fired from the pickup at other motorists on the interstate, as well as at law enforcement.

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho — Two people are in custody after police say shots were fired at other motorists and law enforcement on Interstate 84 Wednesday morning.

Idaho State Police received multiple reports from drivers of someone shooting from a pickup truck on the eastbound side of the interstate. An ISP trooper caught up to the suspect vehicle as it crossed into Jerome County, and also came under fire, police say.

Multiple agencies joined in the chase, as someone inside the pickup continued to shoot at them. Law enforcement ultimately used spike strips to disable the pickup at about 3:30 a.m. near milepost 192.

Both people inside the pickup, a male driver and a female passenger, were taken into custody.

No troopers were struck by the bullets, and law enforcement did not fire any shots. Eastbound I-84 remains blocked in the area.

A Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Cassia County Sheriff's Office, was called in to investigate.

The names of the man and woman have not been released, and police have not said what charges they may face. It is unclear whether one or both of them were firing from the pickup.

"Investigators appreciate the calls from motorists who allowed officers to locate the suspect vehicle," ISP wrote in a release. "If anyone witnessed this morning's incident and has not spoken with investigators, they're asked to contact Idaho State Police dispatch at 208-846-7500."



