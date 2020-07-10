Caldwell police: Man had child porn with kids possibly as young as 6, suspected in child enticement cases

Police are searching for more victims and say the man traveled between Boise, Meridian, Nampa, and Caldwell and frequent parks and apartment complexes.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department is searching for more possible victims of child enticement or exploitation after officers found child pornography on a man who is suspected of attempting of entering a young girl's room and asking favors from her.

Officials said detectives have been investigating Terry Dolonnie, Jr. in August 2020 and identified him as a key suspect in multiple child enticement cases that happened across the Treasure Valley, from February and August 2020.

In late August, officials say police were able to connect him to a report of a man trying to get into a 15-year-old girl's room and asked sexual requests from her.

After Delonnie was arrested, police say they found "a large number of explicit images of children who appear to be as young as 6 on his personal electronic device."

He was soon charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a child and Caldwell police say more charges are pending for the child enticement case. He is also charged for trespassing and malicious injury to property.

Police are searching for more victims as Delonnie allegedly traveled between Boise, Meridian, Nampa, and Caldwell and frequent parks and apartment complexes.

Delonnie drove a gray 2012 Jeep Liberty when the child enticements were reported, according to police.

Police urge anyone who was approached by him or know someone that was to contact Detective Cpl. Amber Walker at 208-455-4630 or AWalker@CityofCaldwell.org.

