BOISE, Idaho — A 40-year-old Caldwell man was sentenced to 78 months in prison for the possession of child pornography on Friday.

According to the United States Attorney's Office, an FBI agent downloaded 27 videos involving child pornography that Brien J. Sanders made available through a peer-to-peer computer network in April 2018.

A federal judge issued a search warrant for Sanders' home. The FBI and the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served the warrant.

The forensic investigation into his computers and hard drives found about 600 videos and 350 photos depicting child pornography.

Sanders later admitted to federal agents that he possessed child pornography on his computers and hard drives and he had collected them through a peer-to-peer network.

He pleaded guilty to the charges on April 3, 2019.

Senior U.S. District Judge Edward J. Lodge ordered Sanders to forfeit the computers and hard drives that contained child pornography, pay $21,000 to the victims depicted in the images and $5,100 for a special assessment.

The sentencing includes that Sanders will be placed on supervised release for five years after his prison sentence ends.

Sanders will also be required to register as a sex offender.