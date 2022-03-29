Caldwell man sentenced for shooting police officer during September 2021 standoff

Bradley Day, 51, received a unified sentence of 30 years for aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A Caldwell man arrested after standoff with police that lasted several hours in September 2021 must serve at least 8 years in prison, a judge ordered this week.

Bradley R. Day, 51, was sentenced Monday for aggravated assault and aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer. Third District Judge Gene Petty sentenced Day to a total unified sentence of 30 years in prison. The sentence includes 8 years fixed, followed by 22 years indeterminate, for the aggravated battery count; 4 years fixed, followed by 11 years indeterminate, for the aggravated assault count; $14,800 in restitution and $5,000 in fines and court costs. Day may apply for parole after serving 8 years in prison.

During a standoff on September 23, 2021, Day fired multiple shots from a rifle at Caldwell Police officers responding to a 911 call about a man with a gun who was threatening to kill himself at a home on Linden Street.

According to Canyon County Prosecutor Bryan Taylor, Day began shooting at officers from a first-floor window before moving to a second-floor window, where he continued to fire. The gunfire injured one officer in the wrist and caused severe damage to a patrol car. Officers returned fire in Day's direction until he eventually stopped shooting. Day was not injured. Officers arrested him a few hours later inside the home.

Day later told detectives that he didn't intend to kill any police officers; he only shot at them because he wanted officers to kill him.

During Monday's sentencing, Judge Petty said, "The person you directed harm to was someone who had not done anything to you... For this evening, for this crime, you deserve to be in prison."

Watch more crime news: