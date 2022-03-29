Yorkies seized from 'deplorable conditions' in Elmore County officially forfeited

The rescued dogs can now be put up for adoption to find their forever homes - but the Idaho Humane Society urges potential owners to be aware of their background.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — A judge in Elmore County officially has given the Idaho Humane Society custody of dozens of Yorkshire terriers removed from "deplorable conditions" outside of Mountain Home last summer.

The dogs have been cared for by the Idaho Humane Society since they were removed from the Oasis property in June 2021, but could not be officially cleared for adoption until after forfeiture hearings. Almost all of the 27 Yorkies taken from the home were awarded to Idaho Humane; hearings remain for a few more.

According to the Idaho Humane Society, the animals were being bred and sold under the name "Diane's Yorkies of Oasis" by Diane Cobb and her son Randy Anderson.

"Most Yorkies were heavily matted and left isolated in filthy pens with stagnant water," the Idaho Humane Society wrote in a release. "Due to the lack of basic husbandry and grooming, shelter staff had to shave the dogs to remove matted fur embedded with feces, and cheatgrass awns."

Neglect and animal cruelty cases are pending, according to the group.

Idaho Humane says the shelter has racked up more than $62,000 in costs for feeding, boarding, and caring for the seized dogs over the last nine months. Procedures to get them ready for adoption - including spay and neutering, dental work, surgeries, and other operations - will cost another $20,000, the group estimated.

"This case is especially disturbing because this unsanitary facility has been actively engaged in selling these animals to the public," said Dr. Jeff Rosenthal, veterinarian and CEO of the Idaho Humane Society. "We commend the Elmore County Sheriff's Department and the Elmore County District Attorney's Office for their handling of the case as well as members of the public that have spoken out about the condition of this property and the animals."

The Yorkies will be placed on the Idaho Humane website once they are ready for adoption, and will be available in person only at the Bird Street Adoption Center in Boise. Idaho Humane cannot keep lists or notify anyone wanting one of the dogs when they are available.

Potential adopters are urged to consider the dogs' background as they make a decision, the IHS said, noting that many are fearful, untrained, and will need socialization.

"IHS urges the public to please consider the background of these dogs prior to adoption. They are going to take a lot of work and will need owners willing to commit to long-term training, love and attention, and lifetime grooming," the group wrote. "None of the dogs are house-trained. It will likely take a longer than average time, coupled with positive reinforcement and routines, to get them used to living indoors with people and understanding appropriate indoor pet behavior."

