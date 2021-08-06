Man wielding broken pool cue arrested for aggravated assault

Police say Edward Stanger chased people, yelled threats at them and struck several vehicles with the broken pool cue.

BOISE, Idaho — A 57-year-old man is in the Ada County Jail after a wild series of events in a Boise neighborhood Thursday night.

Around 8:20 p.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of west Eastover Terrace after receiving several reports about a man chasing others with a spear-like object. It appears the suspect, Edward Stanger, was holding two pieces of a broken pool cue while chasing several groups of people and shouting threats at them.

Stanger was also seen striking several vehicles with the broken cue.

When officers arrived on scene, he made threats and ignored their commands. He dropped the broken pool cue and when he attempted to pick it up, an officer deployed their taser.

Stanger was taken into custody. He was taken to a local hospital to be checked out before being taken to jail. While being placed under arrest, Stanger kicked and spit at officers.

He now faces numerous felony charges, including aggravated assault and three counts of assault or battery-propelling bodily fluid or waste at a law enforcement officer. He's also charged with misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers.

