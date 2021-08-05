1 person hospitalized after assault in downtown Boise

Boise police say the person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is investigating an assault with a weapon that happened in downtown Boise on Thursday night.

Police said the assault happened on W. Bannock Street, between 17th and 18th streets in downtown Boise.

One victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Officials did not state what the victim's injuries were.

It is unclear what weapon was used in the assault.

Police took one person into custody, officials said. Boise police did not state if and what charges the person will likely face after the assault.

Bannock Street between 17th and 18th streets have been blocked off by police.

No identifying details about either the victim or person in custody were released by the Boise Police Department.

Police added that the investigation is ongoing.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, check back to KTVB.COM for the latest updates as information is made available.

