Bonneville County man arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, fentanyl possession

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho — An Idaho Falls man was arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including trafficking methamphetamine and intent to deliver fentanyl.

On Sept. 23, an Idaho State Police (ISP) Trooper noticed a motorcycle traveling about 60 miles per hour in a 40 miles per hour speed zone on Lincoln Road near North Hitt Road in Bonneville County. When the trooper attempted to stop the driver, they failed to stop and sped up onto North Deborah Drive.

Officers said the motorcyclist nearly lost control several times before tipping over and being thrown from the bike. The driver was then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and was later released.

While investigating the incident, the driver gave the trooper permission to search his backpack. During the search, the trooper found a plastic baggie with about 6.4 ounces of a white substance that was later identified as methamphetamine. The trooper also found a variety of marijuana products, including items packaged for delivery, a scale, a large amount of cash and other drug paraphernalia.

More than 370 pills identified as fentanyl were also found.

The driver, who was later identified as 33-year-old Aaron Wadsworth of Idaho Falls, was also found to be driving without privileges. Police said his eyes were bloodshot and watery. This and other evidence led them to believe he was under the influence of marijuana.

Wadsworth was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail on the following charges:

Eluding a peace officer (F)

Trafficking Methamphetamine (F)

Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver - Fentanyl (F)

Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute (F)

Driving under the influence (m)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (m)

Driving without privileges (m)

