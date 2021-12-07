Boise Police: Man shot by officers after ramming patrol car

No officers were hurt in the incident. Officials say body camera video will be reviewed as part of the investigation.

A man was shot and injured by Boise Police officers Sunday evening after police say he used a stolen van to ram a patrol car.

The incident started at about 7 p.m. when a caller reported a reckless or possibly drunk driver in a moving van on Overland Road near Cole Road. Several people said damage to the vehicle made it appear as though the van had recently been in a collision.

Officers responded to the scene and learned that the moving van had been reported stolen.

They located the driver and tried to pull him over, police say, but the man swerved toward their patrol cars and drove away.

Boise Police pursued the van, but called off the chase for safety reasons a short time later, due to the suspect's reckless driving and speed.

The van was located a short time later in the 10000 block of Riley Court in West Boise. As Boise Police tried to pull it over, officers broadcast over their radios that the driver had rammed one of the patrol cars multiple times with the moving van.

Officers shot the suspect while trying to take him into custody.

Police performed first-aid on the wounded man until paramedics arrived. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect's name, the severity of his injuries, and whether he had a weapon has not been released. Police have also not said where or how many times he was shot.

No officers were hurt in the incident.

Boise Police says officers were wearing body cameras during the shooting, and that video will be reviewed as part of the investigation.

The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Meridian Police, has been called in to handle the shooting investigation.

